Memorial gathering to celebrate the life of New Paltz’s Dan Guenther

A Memorial Gathering to celebrate the life of Dan Guenther will be held on Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hasbrouck Park in New Paltz. Friends and family of Dan and Ann Guenther are invited to celebrate Dan’s life and carry on his legacy of building community.

Remembrance addresses will begin at 12 and 2 p.m. Bring your own water, a chair or blanket. Face masks are required.

Participants ae invited to contribute to a Memory Wall. Bring a printed photo or a written story of a favorite moment with Dan to share. If you cannot attend the gathering, but would like to share one of your memories, email Laura Wyeth at L.wyeth@protonmail.com.