Poll: Should businesses continue requiring face masks indoors?

For 14 months, they’ve been mandatory. Starting today, New York State lifted its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals in most public places, leaving businesses to decide for themselves whether to require face masks or not.
The speedy change has caught many residents off guard and presented businessowners with a dilemma.
What do you think? Should businesses continue requiring masks? Why or why not?
Absolutely. Although I myself am fully vaccinated, how am I supposed to know the vaccine status of others in the store? And let’s not forget, the vaccines are not 100 percent effective and not everyone can take them. The mask mandates stay or I will take my business to more science-based establishments.
No way. Everyone who wants a vaccine has had the opportunity to get one. If you choose not to be vaccinated or have a medical reason why you can’t be vaccinated, you can wear a mask or get curbside pickup. The rest of us are getting back to normal. Take the politics out of it. These vaccines are modern miracles and being able to return to normal life is an incentive for more people get vaccinated. Just because some people think the last year was just fine and want to live the rest of their lives this way doesn’t mean everyone else needs to cater to their extremely distorted personal risk calculus.