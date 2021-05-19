Letter: Why do we have lawns?

I don’t understand why we have lawns. They steal habitat from wildlife that need that land and its resources (food, shelter et cetera) to survive. It robs the planet of trees and plants that sequester carbon.

What is a lawn? A monoculture that is useless. It has no nutritional value to man, isn’t necessary for our survival and its maintenance threatens the biosphere because it requires enormous fossil fuel resources (gas, oil, fertilizes and pesticides).

One gallon of gas weighs six pounds. Of that, 5.5 pounds is carbon. When that one gallon is burned, the carbon attaches to oxygen in the atmosphere, creating 19 pounds of carbon dioxide (three times more pounds than the gallon of gas it came from)! It is a huge contributor to climate change.

Please stop the insanity. A 20-to-30-foot path of lawn around a house is more than enough. Give nature a chance. We are not the only species that matters.

Misha Fredericks

Gardiner

