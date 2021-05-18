Kingston Police look for suspects in drive-by shooting

Kingston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred in the area of Wall and Franklin streets at approximately 5:40 p.m. yesterday.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shots came from a small, silver-colored car last seen traveling north on Wall Street.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Reyes or Detective Nace at 845-331-8404, or call the Kingston Police Department’s tip line at 845-331-4499. All tips will remain confidential.