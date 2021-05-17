Letter: Rush to judgment in ‘racist’ school assignment controversy

Recent media coverage of racism in the Saugerties schools suggests that many of the agitators, without knowing all the facts and before an investigation had even begun, have rushed to their own conclusions.

A teacher’s assignment has led the rush-to-judgment mob to demand the firing of this alleged racist teacher. They probably don’t know the particulars of the teacher’s presentation of the subject matter nor the purpose or intention of the assignment. If that is indeed the case, then once again we are witnessing in the media an unhinging by the holier than thou crowd eager to present their bonafides.

I am happy, for this Saugerties teacher’s sake, that there is such a thing as academic freedom and a Saugerties Teacher’s union to protect and defend a teacher’s rights against just such a situation of mob hysteria and intimidation.

That some opportunistic politicians have jumped on the bandwagon does not speak well for their judgment.

Susan Puretz

Saugerties