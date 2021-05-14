Police: Saugerties man arrested following home burglary

Last night at 9:17 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a report of a burglary on Livingston Street in the village of Saugerties.

The caller reported that a man entered the residence through a window and stole money out of one of the resident’s bedroom. Officers canvassed the area on foot, locating a male subject several blocks away who fit the description of the alleged perpetrator.

An investigation by officers concluded that the man, 25-year-old Jairo A. Gonzalez-Palma, was the perpetrator and being in possession of proceeds.

Gonzalez-Palma was taken into custody by officers and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the charge of second-degree burglary, a felony.

Gonzalez-Palma was then arraigned in the Town of Woodstock Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance, and was scheduled to appear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on May 17 to answer the charge.