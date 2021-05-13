Get vaccinated at Stewart’s, earn a free coffee or ice cream

In Ohio, five vaccinated residents will be randomly chosen to win $1 million. Connecticut is offering vaccinated residents free drinks. When it comes to using incentives to induce the unvaccinated to get a jab, what would work best for Hudson Valley residents? The answer, in retrospect, seems obvious: Free Stewart’s ice cream or coffee.

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan today announced a partnership with Stewart’s Shops to offer walk-in vaccines at store locations throughout Ulster County, beginning with three of their locations in Milton, Rosendale, and Ellenville. The first 100 residents to be vaccinated at each site will get their choice of either free coffee or ice cream. Ulster County will be the first in the state to partner with Stewart’s Shops to offer vaccines to customers and the public.

“Like many residents in Ulster County, my daily commute includes a morning stop at Stewart’s,” said County Executive Pat Ryan. “Our partnership with Stewart’s Shops is another creative way for Ulster County to ensure we are making the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible as possible to our residents. Vaccines are safe, effective, and will allow us to bring back a sense of normalcy to our community. I encourage all of our residents to get vaccinated.”

“We are proudly partnering with the Ulster County Department of Health to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public in three of our Ulster County shops,” said Stewart’s Shops President Gary Dake. “We’re doing everything we can to help ensure the health and safety of all our customers and partners and believe that getting a vaccine is the best thing we can do to protect one another.”

Both Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna vaccine will be available at the following locations and dates:

Milton Stewart’s Shops, Wednesday, 5/26, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 1872 Rte 9W, Milton.

Ellenville Stewart’s Shops, Thursday, 6/3, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 99 S Main St, Ellenville.

Rosendale Stewart’s Shops, Friday, 6/4, 1:30-3:30 p.m., 212 Main St, Rosendale.

For more information and questions, please visit VaccinateUlster.com, or call the Recovery Service Center at 845-443-8888.