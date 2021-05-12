Where to get a Covid-19 shot in Ulster County

Wondering where you can get your first vaccine dose?

As of Wednesday afternoon, May 12 you can go to:

In addition, on Thursday, May 13, single dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 150 appointments will be available at the Andy Murphy Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston.

New locations are often added throughotu the week- Check the county site for up-to-date info.

Advertisement

Appointments can also be made through a number of local pharmacies.

Need transportation? County buses will offer free rides to vaccination centers on its fixed routes. It will also accommodate those over the age of 60 and those with disabilities with curb-to-curb transportation. All rides must be reserved in advance by calling (845) 334-8120 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at least one day before your vaccination, and on the Friday before a Monday appointment.