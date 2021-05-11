The Maritime Museum offers solar-powered boat tours in Kingston

The Hudson River Maritime Museum is offering themed boat tours of the Hudson River and Rondout Creek beginning Memorial Day weekend. The public is invited for cruises to the Rondout Lighthouse, as well as trips focusing on topics such as the Hudson River region’s industrial waterfront, birdwatching and local shipwreck sites. Most programming is educational and leisure cruises are available as well. Tours take place on board Solaris, a 100 percent solar-powered tour boat built at the museum’s Wooden Boat School. Solaris is also available for private charter, and all proceeds from tours and charters benefit the museum.

Returning in 2021 are trips enabling people to see local lighthouses, learn industrial waterfront history, see the sunset out on the Hudson River and also experience lantern cruises later in the fall. New for this season is a shipwrecks tour, live music experiences, twilight trips and a Happy Hour cruise. Special guest appearances will expand the museum’s tour topics this season to include indigenous and Native heritage, birdwatching, local ecology and climate change, as well as the opportunity to dive deeper into subjects such as shipwrecks and the D & H Canal.

Advertisement

Tours depart from the docks at the museum and typically run for one to two hours. The museum continues to take precautions to ensure the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers by monitoring and implementing CDC recommendations throughout the season. Visit www.hrmm.org to learn about measures in place to ensure safety during programming and throughout campus.

A calendar of themes and dates for the museum’s boat tours can be found online at www.hrmm.org/all-boat-tours. People who have questions are encouraged to call the museum at (845) 338-0071.