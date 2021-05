Before a reduced crowd of 200, Kingston Stockade FC beat New York Shockers 2-0. It was as perfect a start to a season unlike any other as possible for the home side, who made a stadium that routinely packs over 1,000 fans into the stands for home games feel like a sellout . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.