Where to get a Covid-19 shot in Ulster County

Wondering where you can get your first vaccine dose?

As of Monday afternoon, May 10 you can go to:

There are currently no county-run vaccination sites operating today, but usually some dates and times are announced at the beginning of the week. Check the county site for up-to-date info.

Appointments can also be made through a number of local pharmacies.

Need transportation? County buses will offer free rides to vaccination centers on its fixed routes. It will also accommodate those over the age of 60 and those with disabilities with curb-to-curb transportation. All rides must be reserved in advance by calling (845) 334-8120 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at least one day before your vaccination, and on the Friday before a Monday appointment.