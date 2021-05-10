Popup show at former BSP space tomorrow

The new Wall Street Music Hall will host a sneak peek popup event in support of People’s Place and the Center for Creative Education on Tuesday, May 11. The free event will feature live music and refreshments, as well as the first look inside the space formerly occupied by popular live music venue BSP Kingston, which closed last year amid pandemic-induced shutdowns and legal squabbles between the management and the landlord.

Sponsored by William Gottlieb Real Estate and Tivoli-based Heermance Farm, the COVID-protocol observing event will take place from 6-8 p.m., will be hosted by Simi Stone, and will feature performances by Stone; Robin the Hammer; the Matthew Finck Quartet, featuring Tristan Napoli, Adam Cote and Bram Kincheloe; and the Energy Dance Company. Complimentary tickets are available, but for those who can’t make it in person there will be a live stream of the event online as well.

We were curious to learn more about what’s in store for the location in the weeks and months ahead; after all, the promotional materials prominently feature the hashtag #thisisjustthebeginning. However, the owners declined to provide specifics at this time. They promised to fill us in on details in the future.

For now, we have this statement:

“The Music Hall is at the center of the cultural hub that is the historic Stockade District and we’re looking forward to getting together with our friends and neighbors,” said Neil Bender, President of William Gottlieb Real Estate in a press release.

The space is located at 323 Wall Street, Kingston. For more information on the popup event, visit wallstreetmusichall.com.