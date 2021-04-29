Saugerties car dealer faces criminal charges

Earlier today, Saugerties Police, together with detectives and investigators with the NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Division of Field Investigation Unit, arrested 53-year-old Derek S. Winnie of Saugerties and 54-year-old Deborah L. Ferraro of Saugerties incidental to an ongoing investigation involving Winnies Car Dealership, AKA 9W Auto Sales, located at 3064 Route 9W Town of Saugerties.
As a result of the joint investigation:
Derek S. Winnie was charged with:
- 2-Counts Forgery in the 2nd Degree – D Felony
- 3-Counts for Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the 1st Degree – E Felony
- 2-Counts Falsifying Business Records in the 1st Degree E-Felony
- 1-Count Falsifying Business Records in the 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor
Deborah L. Ferraro was charged with:
- 1-Count of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree – D Felony
- 1-Count Offering A False Instrument – E Felony
- 1-Count Falsifying Business Records in the 2nd Degree – A Misdemeanor
Saugerties Police did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about the activities that prompted these charges. We’ll update this post when further information is provided.