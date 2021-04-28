Shots fired at Kingston apartment complex

The Kingston Police Department confirmed that shots were fired yesterday afternoon at the Stuyvesant Charter Apartments on Sheehan Court and is seeking more information about who was involved. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the department at 845-331-1671. Those who wish to be anonymous can call the TiPLine at 845-331-4499.

The Kingston Police Department is being assisted by members of the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office (and UCSO K9 unit), Town of Ulster Police and New York State Police.