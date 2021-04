The state police today arrested Daniel Wolven, 53, of Kingston, based on a grand jury indictment signed by Ulster County Court Judge Brian Rounds for two counts of third-degree rape.

The superior court warrant of arrest was issued following a year-long investigation in that alleged Wolven had sexual intercourse in multiple locations for a period of seven years with a child less than 17 years old.

Wolven was remanded to the Ulster County Jail.