Ulster County man arrested on rape charges

State Police arrested 33-year-old Shane Wyant, of Accord, on the charges of first- and second-degree rape.

On Sunday, April 25, at approximately 12:35 a.m., state police from the Ellenville barracks responded to a residence in Accord for a report of a possible rape. A police investigation alleges that Wyant, 33, was having sexual relations with a person younger than 15.

Police said Wyant fled the area before troopers arrived. He was later located later at a nearby residence.

In addition to the two rape charges, both felonies, Wyant was also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. Wyant was arraigned in the Town of Rochester Court in front of Town Justice Laflamme and released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection was served to Wyant to stay away from the victim.