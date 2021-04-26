Where to get a Covid-19 shot in Ulster County

Wondering where you can get your first vaccine dose?

As of Tuesday morning, April 26, vaccination appointments are available in New Paltz:

In addition, walk-in clinics in which no appointment is necessary will be open at the following locations this week:

Monday, April 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., New Paltz Community center, 3 Veterans Drive, New Paltz

Tuesday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rosendale Youth Center, 1055 Route 32, Rosendale

Wednesday, April 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Harold Lipton Community Center, 15 Tobacco Road, Accord

Thursday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gardiner Town Hall, 2340 Route 44/55, Gardiner

Appointments can also be made through a number of local pharmacies.

Need transportation? County buses will offer free rides to vaccination centers on its fixed routes. It will also accommodate those over the age of 60 and those with disabilities with curb-to-curb transportation. All rides must be reserved in advance by calling (845) 334-8120 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at least one day before your vaccination, and on the Friday before a Monday appointment.