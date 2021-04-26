Saugerties man arrested following alleged dine-and-dash

Police arrested a Saugerties man accused of ordering a meal at a Partition Street restaurant and leaving without paying.

On Thursday, April 22, Saugerties Police responded to Stella’s Station, located at 150 Partition Street, in regards to a theft of services complaint. A police investigation determined that 25-year-old Jairo Gonzalez-Palma of Saugerties left the restaurant after ordering and eating a meal without paying his restaurant tab.

Gonzalez-Palma was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody by police. Gonzalez-Palma was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters on the misdemeanor of theft of service and then released on a police appearance ticket returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on May 10 to answer the charge.