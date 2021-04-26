Narcan administration training in Kingston Thursday, April 29

Senator Michelle Hinchey will host a community Narcan training and information session in cooperation with the Samadhi Recovery Community Outreach Center on Thursday, April 29, at 5 p.m. at Academy Green Park in Kingston.



During the free outdoor event, participants will learn how to recognize the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose and the steps to administering Narcan nasal spray—a medication designed to rapidly reverse an overdose.

Those who complete the training will receive a free overdose prevention kit containing Narcan to have on hand in case of an emergency. No prior registration is required; all are welcome to attend the training.