Keep the river clean

Volunteers are needed for Riverkeeper’s tenth annual day of service for the Hudson River and its tributaries on Saturday, May 1. There will be over 125 cleanups taking place from Brooklyn to Albany! I Paddle New York is hosting two events: Experienced paddlers with their equipment in the Saugerties area should meet at Tine Chorvas Park at 9 a.m. to clean the lower Esopus and Saugerties Bay by kayak/canoe/boat. Clean on foot with Patrick and Anna at the Saugerties Lighthouse at 9 a.m. to do the shoreline there.

Families and kids welcome! You must pre-register. To register, call Gail Porter at 532-7797.