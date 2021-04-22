Covid-19 vaccination appointments now available in Ulster County

As of Thursday afternoon, April 22, vaccination appointments are available in Kingston, Shandaken, and Marlboro.

Need transportation? County buses will offer free rides to vaccination centers on its fixed routes. It will also accommodate those over the age of 60 and those with disabilities with curb-to-curb transportation. All rides must be reserved in advance by calling (845) 334-8120 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at least one day before your vaccination, and on the Friday before a Monday appointment.