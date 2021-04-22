Town of Saugerties Earth Day cleanup continues this weekend

Mounds of garbage in specially marked orange bags can be seen along highways in the Saugerties area — the product of two days of garbage pickup around the town. Residents patrolled the roads, filling the bags with roadside trash during the town’s celebration of Earth Day. The cleanup will continue on Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25. Individuals or groups wishing to participate can sign up and get orange trash bags with the town logo on them at Town Hall, located at 4 High Street. Pick a road and sign up your team or go alone. Filled orange trash bags with the town logo can be left on the roadside and will be picked up by the highway department on Monday, April 26. For more information, call the supervisor’s office at (845) 246-2800, extension 345.