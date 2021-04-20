School board candidates announced in New Paltz, Onteora, Saugerties and Kingston

Six candidates will run in New Paltz School Board election

New Paltz Central School District residents will be able to choose four from among six candidates when they cast their votes for school board trustee on May 18. Three members’ terms are expiring, and a fourth seat is open due to the resignation of Sophia Skiles in October.

Incumbents Glenn LaPolt and Diana Armstead have filed nominating petitions, along with Jessica Decker Guerrero, Stephanie Lyons, Johanna Herget and Heather O’Donnell. The three candidates who receive the highest vote totals will begin their three-year terms on July 1. The individual who comes in fourth place will be seated immediately, replacing appointee Matthew Williams, who has been warming Skiles’ seat until this election, and serve through 2022.

Voters will also be asked to decide on the 2021-22 school budget, the numbers of which are somewhat in flux because this year’s state budget provided more of an infusion than district officials expected. Due to that last-minute shuffling, the final budget won’t be available until April 28, but administrators are asserting that the changes at the state level will be bringing more aid to the district.

Advertisement

Absentee ballot applications are available at the district office located at 1 Eugene Brown Drive in New Paltz. Applications can also be downloaded on the district website at www.newpaltz.k12.ny.us under BOE Announcements.

-Terence P Ward

Onteora voters will choose among four candidates for two open seats

Onteora School District residents will choose among four candidates to fill two school board seats in the May 18 election and budget vote.

Candidates will appear on the ballot in the following order:

Joseph-Daniel Letendre, David ‘Dave’ Alterio, Valerie Storey (incumbent) and Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Bishop.

Also up for vote is a $58,786,143 budget resulting in an estimated tax levy increase of $45,557,126, an increase of 1.78 percent, and a $10 million capital reserve bond to be used for projects over the next ten years.

Voting is May 18 from 2-9 p.m. at Bennett, Phoenicia and Woodstock schools. Voters are not required to go to the school in their home area.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded on the district website by going to the School Board section or directly at https://www.onteora.k12.ny.us/board-of-education/vote-election. Voters can also contact district clerk Fern Amster at (845) 657-6383 to have an application sent or pick one up in the district office.

-Nick Henderson

Three incumbents to run unopposed in Saugerties

Three incumbents on the Saugerties Central School District’s Board of Education will run unopposed in their reelection bids next month after the petition deadline passed with no new candidates on Monday, April 19.

School Board president Robert Thomann, vice-president James Mooney and fellow trustee Raymond Maclary will seek reelection on Tuesday, May 18.

-Crispin Kott

Kingston School District will accept school board candidate petitions through Wednesday, April 28

The Kingston City School District will accept School Board candidate petitions through Wednesday, April 28. Thus far, only three incumbents have submitted their petitions: Board president James Shaughnessy and trustees Robin Jacobowitz and Herb Lamb.

-Crispin Kott