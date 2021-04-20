Covid update: Cases in Ulster are up, vaccine milestone in New Paltz

Active cases of Covid-19 in Ulster County have increased 10 percent in the last four days, though the caseload is still lower than it was a week ago.

County Executive Pat Ryan attributed the increase to the presence of more infectious variants in the county, including the UK strain.

Ryan said two more residents died from the disease since last Thursday, bringing the total up to 249.

Just under half of the county’s population, 87,965, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about a third have received a full series. Ryan said the county is launching a series of walk-in clinics to make it easier for the residents to get vaccinated. There is one being held today at Shandaken Town Hall until 7 p.m. and another on Saturday, April 24 at Ellenville High School.

As of Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., there are also appointments available at:

Vaccination milestone

This just in from WMCHealth: The group announced it administered its 25,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz, a New York State mass vaccination site.

The recipient of the milestone vaccine was Timothy Hargreaves, 37, of Peekskill.

A WMCHealth representative said the group has been collaborating with New York State and Ulster County since vaccination operations began at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in March. The site is staffed by WMCHealth employees from HealthAlliance Hospital in Kingston, MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie and Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, as well as hundreds of volunteers.

In addition, WMCHealth created an interactive directory to assist Hudson Valley residents with accessing COVID-19 vaccinations. You find it here: https://COVIDInfo.WMCHe