An Atypical Earth Day Fair in New Paltz April 19–25

The Interfaith Earth Action, New Paltz Climate Action Coalition and the Caring for Creation Committee of the Reformed Church of New Paltz are sponsoring an Earth Day Unbound, an Atypical Earth Day Fair during Earth Week on April 19-25. The event is free, online at bit.ly/earthdayunbound and on Huguenot Street and the Walkill Valley Rail Trail between Broadhead Avenue and Mulberry Street in New Paltz.

The event will feature a self-guided educational walk on Huguenot Street and an online series on the YouTube channel. The United Nations flags will fly high along Huguenot Street with colored ribbons identifying the carbon footprint per capita. Continue your self-guided tour with a short inspirational walk on the rail trail from Broadhead Avenue to Mulberry Street, where thought-provoking signs will have you rethinking your plastic usage, how much trash you produce and ways to reduce your carbon footprint. Social distancing and masks are required.

The online series will feature earth-conscious presenters, faith leaders offering a creation care blessing from their faith community, music from former Earth Day Fair performers and a memorial tribute to John Wackman and Dan Guenther, who were important partners in past Earth Day programs, as well as being all-around environmental champions.

Visit bit.ly/earthdayunbound and click “Subscribe” so that you’re kept up-to-date with new releases throughout the week and upcoming year.

For more information, contact Mara Kearney at (845) 750-8292.