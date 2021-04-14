Village of Saugerties spring cleanup scheduled

The Village of Saugerties spring cleanup has been set for April 19. The Department of Public Works will pick up brush on that day, not assorted junk.

The village webpage announcement states that the pickup will take place from Monday, April 19 to Friday, April 30. Brush and leaves should be separated and placed curbside and should not contain any material over six inches in diameter or six feet in length. No debris should be placed in the streets before April 12, to allow the DPW to sweep the streets efficiently.

Pickups will be made one time only on each street, the notice on the village web site states.