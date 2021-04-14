Striped bass fishing class offered in Ulster

Learn the fundamentals of striped bass fishing from an experienced professional during the Beginner Striper Fishing course being offered by the Ulster BOCES Adult Career Education Center later this month.

The family-friendly course will cover basics such as equipment (rods and reels), baiting and casting techniques and how water and weather conditions can affect your success.

The first class will take place at the Ulster BOCES Adult Career Education Center, located on Route 9W in Port Ewen, on Thursday, April 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., followed by a few hours of actual shore fishing at Robert Post Park in Kingston on Saturday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bait and tackle will be supplied.

The cost of the class is $79, plus a $20 cash material fee to be paid to the instructor the first night of the class. Learn more or register.