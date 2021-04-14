Onteora waiting for guidance on prom, graduation

“I know a lot of people are looking and hoping things can be somewhat normal for our graduating seniors,” Onteora Superintendent of Schools Victoria McLaren said at the April 6 board meeting.

“We are waiting right now for written guidance from Ulster County related to gatherings for prom and graduation.”

Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests up to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors, but participants still must observe six-foot social distancing.

Advertisement

State Department of Health guidance suggests a larger capacity if all attendees provide proof of a recent negative Covid test or complete immunization, but McLaren feels enforcement could prove problematic.

“I think in discussions, we felt that would be very difficult for school district staff to try and govern, so we’re hoping the Ulster County Department of Health will give us some written guidance similar to what they did last year,” McLaren said.