Ulster County to halt use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine following CDC recommendation

Ulster County will immediately cease administering the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine following recommendations by federal health authorities made after six women across the U.S. developed a rare blood clotting disorder.

Over seven million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses have been administered so far. The FDA and CDC said in a joint statement that “these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.” The clots appeared in six women aged 18-48; one case was fatal, another has required hospitalization.

Ulster County Commissioner of the Department of Health and Mental Health Dr. Carol Smith issued the following statement:

Advertisement