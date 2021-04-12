Police: Saugerties motorcyclist intoxicated when he struck parked car

On Saturday, April 10 at 4:53 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Route 32A.

At the time of the crash, 26-year-old Branden Gates of Accord was riding with a group of friends when he lost control of his 2005 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, running off the roadway and into a private driveway, striking an unoccupied 2016 Honda CRV.

Both the motorcycle and the CRV sustained extensive damage in the crash.

Advertisement

The other riders with Gates fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Gates was treated at the scene by paramedics from Diaz Ambulance for minor injuries. Gates was evaluated by officers, who concluded that he was intoxicated. Gates was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters, where police say he refused to submit to a chemical test.

Gates was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where his driver’s license was suspended and he was released on his own recognizance. Gates is scheduled to return to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, April 14 to answer his charges.