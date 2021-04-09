Village Bagels gives Saugerties something to chew on

The Mazella family has expanded their business once again, this time with something quite different than pizza, a food they’ve been successful with for 50 years now. In February, they opened Village Bagels, located at 248 Main Street in Saugerties, near Village Pizza.

While it might be a different array of food, the family-owned and operated aspect from Village Pizza is a key part of Village Bagels. In fact, the entire idea came from Rodney Mazella’s cousins who are in the bakery business, specifically Paul Calcagno.

“He, in a sense, talked us into this concept and we were really proud of the bagels he was making using the old-school way of kettle boiling first and then going into brick ovens,” said Mazella.

Advertisement

The new eatery was under construction for five months. Mazella said that judging by how many people asked when the store would be open, it was clear how much Saugerties residents wanted a bagel shop in the village.

The bagels and other baked goods are delivered fresh every morning at 6 a.m. from Calcagno’s Columbia County bakery. Village Bagels has every variety of bagel one would imagine, from onion, egg, blueberry and poppy bagels to unique recipes like the customer-favorite French toast bagel with maple syrup cream cheese. All of the cream cheeses are made in-house in small batches with fresh ingredients.

“We’re staying as local as possible,” said Mazella. “As local as our peanut butter coming from Mother Earth for our peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.”

Another fan-favorite is the banini – a bagel pressed just like a panini, which “has taken off.” Other menu items include sandwiches like the Luca, which has egg whites, turkey sausage and fresh spinach, rotating soups of the day, ham and cheese croissants, a brie melt and more.

To drink, customers have been enjoying the freshly ground coffee and immune-system-boosting drinks that are full of antioxidants.

Mazella said Village Bagels wouldn’t be possible without the staff, who “aren’t scared to put in the hard work.” Savannah Vladich, who is working between Village Pizza and Village Bagels, is one of those individuals.

“It’s a completely different vibe compared to Village Pizza,” said Vladich. “I love it. Every day it’s a new face. We’ve had such an awesome overwhelming response since we opened and we’re all so appreciative … I’ve always said that we need a bagel shop right in the village because everything else is too far.”

“We’re supported wholeheartedly by the people that live here,” said Mazella. “Our business doesn’t necessarily come from out-of-towners here on the weekend that Saugerties is popular for. The residents of this town are supporting us for all of these years.”

Customers can enjoy meals in-house or to go. One of Mazella’s favorite parts of opening Village Bagels was designing the restaurant.

“That’s my main passion,” said Mazella. “I joke with some people and say, now that the restaurant is ready to open, my fun is actually over.”

Mazella created a space that has an exposed brick wall with an industrial feel, using natural materials like stone and rough-cut lumber and gas pipelines for shelving. Along the walls customers can find artwork from local artists and photographers, which are available for purchase.

Village Bagels is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit its Facebook page or call 845-246-5727.