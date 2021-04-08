Police arrest three more in Ulster County drug trafficking operation

A joint state and county narcotics investigation netted three more arrests of New Jersey residents accused of selling heroin and cocaine in Ulster County. Separately, a man previously indicted on charges relating to the investigation was extradited from New Jersey to Ulster County.

Godfrey L. Stitchell, 28, Miheaven J. Coe, 22, and Kasmeek J. Mack, 27, all of Paterson, NJ, were arrested on March 4.

Stitchell was arrested in the town of Ulster by members of URGENT, Ulster’s gun and drug task force. Police said a search found 700 bags or “decks” of heroin containing fentanyl and 37 grams of cocaine. He was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree, a class A1 felony, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 2nd Degree, a class A2 felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (2 counts), a class B felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Justice Court and was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail. He will appear in the Town of Ulster Justice Court on a future date and time.

Miheaven J. Coe and Kasmeek J. Mack were arrested in the Town of Woodbury by the state police, who said a search yielded approximately 2,000 bags or “decks” of heroin destined for Ulster County. They were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (2 counts), a class B felony. They were released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Woodbury Justice Court for a future date and time.

An earlier arrest related to this operation occurred on July 11, when Farrad H. Thompson, 30, of Paterson, NJ, was arrested in the town of Lloyd, subsequent to an “intelligence-based traffic stop.” Police said a search found 400 bags or “decks” of fentanyl, approximately 20 grams of crack cocaine and approximately $1,000 of U.S. currency. He was charged with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (3 counts) and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (3 counts), both class B felonies. Thompson was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Lloyd Justice Court.

In early October 2020, Thompson was indicted by an Ulster County grand jury on charges stemming from that arrest. In late October, Thompson turned himself in and was arraigned in Ulster County Court on the indictment charges. He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to reappear on a future date and time.

On March 30, Thompson was arrested a second time in connection to this investigation. He was located and arrested in Paterson by members of the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested on a warrant of arrest issued by Ulster County Court for Conspiracy in the 4th Degree (2 counts), a class E felony. He was subsequently transferred to the Bergen County Jail pending extradition to Ulster County.

On April 5, Thompson was extradited from the State of New Jersey to the Ulster County Jail. He remains remanded in the Ulster County Jail pending future proceedings in Ulster County Court.