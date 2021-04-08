71-year-old Hudson Valley woman arrested on manslaughter charge

Yesterday, New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks in conjunction with the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office arrested Joan M. Darcy, 71, of Wappinger, for Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a class C felony.

On November 5, 2020, the New York State Police from the Wappinger barracks responded to a residence on Scarborough Lane in the town of Wappinger for a deceased woman. Investigation revealed the victim, identified as Carol A. Darcy, 72, died of blunt force injuries.

Darcy was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.