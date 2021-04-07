Onteora School District Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

Onteora School District trustees have appointed Marystephanie Corsones as interim superintendent while the district seeks a permanent replacement for Superintendent Victoria McLaren, who is leaving in May. Corsones is no stranger to Onteora, having served as the district’s interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction from October 2015 through June 2018. Prior to that, she was assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Kingston City Schools Consolidated.

Corsones’ appointment as interim superintendent will officially begin on May 10, although she’ll be coming on board in an administrator capacity starting April 15, which will allow as much time for the leadership transition as possible. She is expected to fill the temporary interim appointment through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. This timeline will allow the board ample time to conduct a thorough, collaborative search for a permanent superintendent.

She will be paid $1000 per day.

“She is eminently qualified and we welcome her,” Onteora Board of Education president Laurie Osmond said at the April 6 meeting when she was appointed.

Advertisement

“I am really thrilled to see the district will be in such capable hands,” said McLaren, who accepted the position of assistant superintendent of business for the Highland School District.

McLaren noted Corsones already asked her to block out several hours to work on the transition when she comes to work on April 15.

Trustees sought feedback from employees, PTAs at various district schools, student government and athletic booster clubs in reaching their decision, as well as Ulster BOCES Superintendent Charles Khoury.

“I am both pleased and honored to have been chosen to return to the Onteora School District as interim superintendent,” Corsones said. “In my previous role as Onteora’s interim assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, I was impressed by the exceptional professionalism and dedication of Onteora’s faculty, staff and administrators in meeting the needs of all of our students.”

Corsones adds that she cares deeply about the students at Onteora, and looks forward to working collaboratively with the entire school community. “I feel certain that with the ongoing, focused cooperation of all district stakeholders, Onteora’s students will continue to thrive and excel in these challenging times,” she said.