Ulster offers free transportation to vaccination site

On the first day of eligibility for residents over the age of 16 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, County Executive Pat Ryan announced that Ulster Area Transit (UCAT) will be offering free rides to those who have a vaccine appointment along with special curbside pickup for seniors over the age of 60 and those with disabilities to the Ulster County vaccination POD located at the Hudson Valley Mall. In addition, Ryan announced that available vaccine appointment schedules will now be available for residents to view and sign up for at VaccinateUlster.com. (Previously, the process involved signing up for a notification email, which included a link to make the actual appointment.)

“Ulster County will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that the distribution of available vaccines is done in an equitable and accessible way for all residents,” Ryan said. “Transportation should not be the difference between someone getting or not getting a vaccine. We are proud to offer free rides and curb-to-curb transportation to qualifying residents.”

Starting immediately, UCAT will offer free rides on fixed routes for anyone seeking a ride to their vaccination appointment. UCAT will also accommodate those over the age of 60 and those with disabilities with curb-to-curb transportation. All rides must be reserved in advance by calling (845) 334-8120 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at least one day before their vaccination, and on the Friday before a Monday appointment.

This week Ulster County received 7,700 doses. With 39.4 percent of Ulster County residents having received at least their first dose, Ulster County now has the highest percentage of vaccinated residents between Albany and Manhattan.