Ulster Barnes & Noble closes; future uncertain

Ulster County is now without a Barnes & Noble store. After several weeks of increasingly steep discounted sales cleared out most of the inventory, the store closed its doors at 1177 Ulster Avenue in the town of Ulster for the last time on Saturday, April 3.

According to a spokesperson, the company is still seeking another location in the Kingston area.

“We have truly enjoyed serving our customers from this location for the past 16 years and appreciate their loyalty and support,” read a statement provided by Amelia Mulinder, senior manager of corporate communications. “However, the landlord wanted to go a different direction with the space and chose not to renew the lease.”

Barnes & Noble urged its customers to visit the Poughkeepsie location while it searches for another location in Kingston.

Burlington Coat Factory, currently located about a half-mile to the north, will be taking over the space.