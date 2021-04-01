New apartment complex proposed for Uptown Kingston

A proposed 47-unit rental apartment complex in Uptown Kingston is raising concerns among neighbors regarding its size and scope, as well as potential impacts on the environment and vehicle traffic. But developers and the Ulster County Planning Board content the project conforms to area zoning and would provide needed housing in a time when escalating prices are creating a crisis for renters . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.