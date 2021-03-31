New traffic light being installed at Saugerties Thruway interchange

After many years of working to improve the Route 32 and Thruway interchange in Saugerties, the town has received a traffic signal that will hopefully lower the amount of accidents at that intersection.

Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello and the Saugerties Town board acknowledge the collaborative efforts of the NY State DOT, the Centerville Fire District and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan for their help in moving this project forward.

Be on the lookout for the new traffic pattern beginning this week.