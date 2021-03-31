Former Esopus town supervisor seeks assessor job shortly after stepping down

Shannon Harris, former Esopus Town Supervisor who stepped down in early March citing a need for a better work-life balance, is now seeking the assessor position for the Town of Esopus. The potential appointment was met with opposition by several speakers at a Monday, March 22 special board meeting, who objected to Harris seeking one full-time job after stepping down from the one she’d been elected to and her lack of assessor experience, while others criticized the board for holding the meeting on short notice at an unusual time (4:30 p.m . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.