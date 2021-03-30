New Paltz teen’s American Idol journey has come to an end

Laila Mach closed out American Idol’s “Showstopper” round last night, March 29, with a powerful rendition of Alicia Keys, “If I Ain’t Got You.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get her into the Top 24.

Famed musician and Idol judge Katy Perry told Mach that in her estimation, “you have the skill set, the talent, it’s just a matter of timing for you. Keep chipping away at this.” Those were some nice props from Perry to the 16-year-old singer/songwriter from New Paltz who made it through the live auditions and then two more rounds in Hollywood before her Idol journey came to a close.

Mach, before finding out if she was going to go through or not, said she was proud of the performance she had done, believing it was her strongest to date. Making it this far on the award-winning ABC singing competition is a feat in and of itself and when Mach came out those doors, with tears in her eyes, her mom, Sarabeth Valentino-Mach just wrapped her daughter up and said, “I’m so proud of you!”

It’s safe to say that all her friends, family and community are feeling the same way. This isn’t your final bow Laila Mach. Thank you for taking us on this journey with you!