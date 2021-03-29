Police: Ulster County man killed when car he was working on slipped off jack

An Ulster County man died Thursday, March 25 after a vehicle he was working on fell of the jack and crushed him.

That day at approximately 9:40 a.m., Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address on Pine Stream Road in the Town of Wawarsing to assist EMS with a report of a male trapped under a vehicle. The investigation revealed Nelson Jennings Sr., 61, was working on the vehicle when it fell off of the jack being used to hold it up and landed on him. Jennings was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Ellenville Rescue.

The investigation remains open at this time.