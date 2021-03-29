New Paltz’s Laila Mach to appear on American Idol’s “Showstopper” round tonight

Sixteen-year-old New Paltz singer/songwriter sensation Laila Mach will appear on American Idol’s two-part “Showstopper” round tonight, during which the contestant pool will be narrowed to 24. Her Monday-night appearance will air at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The New Paltz High School sophomore performed in front of millions of television viewers on the American Idol stage during Hollywood Week last week where she made it through to the genre round followed by the “Duets Challenge.”

All three famed judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — gave Mach a standing ovation for her performance in the genre round after she brought the house down with her version of Clinton Kane’s “Fix It to Break It,” ballad.

Mach said that her confidence keeps building as she gets positive feedback from the judges.