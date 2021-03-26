Senator Hinchey and the PBA of New York State deliver PPE supplies to Ulster County

On Wednesday, March 24, State Senator Michelle Hinchey joined local leaders and the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of New York State as they donated 6,000 pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at Ulster County’s new primary vaccination site at the former Best Buy in Kingston. The PPE, secured by the PBA from Otis Technology, included surgical masks, disposable face shields and other supplies donated to the Ulster County Department of Emergency Services to help battle the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the county.

“There have been many bright spots in our fight against Covid-19, and brightest among them is the beautiful coming together of community we’ve witnessed,” said Senator Hinchey. “We are grateful to PBA of NYS President Ryan Law for designating these vital PPE supplies to Ulster County. It’s a top priority to keep everyone in our community safe, especially those who are spending their time making sure everyone gets vaccinated. This is one of the darkest times our state has ever faced, but we can find inspiration in these acts of generosity. Taking care of one another is what will get us through this and my office will continue to work in partnership with our state and local leaders to get the full spectrum of Covid resources where they’re needed.”