Road closed in New Paltz for ten hours while police deal with a “suicidal subject” call

A portion of Old Kingston Road in New Paltz was closed off for approximately ten hours in the late afternoon of Thursday, March 25 as law enforcement responded to a “psychiatric emergency.”

According to New Paltz Police Chief Rob Lucchesi, they “responded to a mental health/suicidal subject call.” The chief said that due to the “nature of the call,” they needed to keep the road closed. He would not comment any further, “out of respect for the people involved and the family.” He also added that there was “no threat to public safety.”

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Department, the State Police, the Ulster County Emergency Response Team, the Ulster County Crisis Negotiations Unit, Mobile Life Support Services, New Paltz Rescue Squad and the NYS Department of Environmental Police.