Woodstock Way owners invite the public to walkthrough of Lasher Funeral Home property

Potential developers of the Lasher Funeral Home property in Woodstock have invited neighbors and the general public to walk the property and see what it planned, hoping the visuals will allay fears of large commercial development.

Jesse Halliburton and Ryan Giuliani, owners of the Woodstock Way Hotel, said at the March 23 Woodstock Town Board meeting they plan to develop five homes on the property located at 100 Tinker Street.

“We are not planning to cover a lot of that land. There is still going to be an open meadow between what we are doing,” Halliburton said. “I think we took the time to honor the land and not overdevelop it.”

Giuliani noted that current zoning permits 84 homes on the land and they decided against it. “Our investors wanted to do that. We asked them to leave the deal,” Giuliani said.

The public is invited to attend the walkthrough at 100 Tinker Street on March 26 at 10 a.m.

“We invite people to come out Friday and see what we plan to do,” Halliburton said.

In the meantime, the Lasher Funeral Home has merged with the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home and the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home who have taken over records management of the Lasher Funeral Home and will handle all pre-arranged services.