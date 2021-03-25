Ulster County Sheriff deputies arrest alleged peeping tom

Members of the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of Joseph W. Smith, 59, of Plattekill. Smith was charged with the misdemeanors of fourth-degree stalking and first-degree harassment as well as the violation of trespass.

On March 19, deputies received a complaint of a male observed in the backyard of a residence in Plattekill peering through a bedroom window as the occupant inside was getting dressed. An investigation concluded that Smith, a neighbor of the victim, was the individual mentioned in the complaint.

Smith was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill Justice Court and released on his own recognizance to reappear on a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.