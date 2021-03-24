Kingston Police make arrest in shooting death

Kingston Police yesterday arrested Truvock Noble (aka: Jeffrey Ali), 45, a homeless man living in Kingston, in connection with the March 21 shooting death of Erick D. Crawford, 38, also of Kingston, at the intersection of Broadway and Liberty Street.

Truvock Noble was taken into custody without incident in the Town of Fishkill with the assistance of several police agencies. Noble was transported to the Kingston Police Department where he was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the killing of Crawford.

Detectives are continuing their investigation into the murder and the motive behind it.

The shooting was the fifth in Kingston since February 27, and the first homicide. It contributed to a response from city and county leaders this week that included the announcement of a gun buyback program, Friday evening activities at Kingston High School, and stepped up community policing efforts.

The Kingston Police Department was assisted by New York State Police, the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Ulster Police Department and the Town of Fishkill Police Department.

Anyone with information on the shooting or any other crime is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.