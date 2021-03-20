New Paltz’s Laila Mach advances to Genre Week on American Idol this Sunday

This Sunday evening, March 21, 15-year-old New Paltz singer/songwriter sensation Laila Mach will perform in front of millions of television viewers on the American Idol stage inside the glittery halls of Hollywood. This week’s performance, which has already been taped but has yet to be aired, will showcase Mach’s choice of genre and artist.

“This round is called Genre Week, and it’s geared towards allowing the contestants to express themselves in the genre that they identify with most,” said the high schooler from her New Paltz home during a break from online learning. Although she doesn’t feel like she quite fits in one specific genre, but more of a cross between pop and indie/folk, Mach chose to cover a song about an on-again, off-again romantic relationship titled “Fix It to Break It,” by one of her favorite artists, Clinton Kane:

Remember that time I made you laugh

I would give in to hear that sound again

Missing the lines on both sides of your face

And I hate that that’s all I have now

“I chose that song because it got me through a really hard breakup,” Mach explained. “I would listen to it every day because it expressed what it was I was feeling, which was painful. I know I’m only 15 years old, but this was my first love and we were together three years, so I was very emotionally attached, and I was not treated well by him.”

The young singer said that the experience has made her learn a valuable lesson – one that she tries to impart to her girlfriends and sisters. “When I was trying so hard to make our relationship work, I didn’t touch the piano, pick up my guitar or sing, from September 2019 to May 2020. I regret that. I was putting all of my effort into him; and the sad thing is, the day after we broke up, I saw him put all of his energy into his new girlfriend.”

She cautions those females in her life to keep nourishing the things that they love to do and that are important to them, because “Boys come and go,” and if and when someone breaks your heart, you’ll have your art and your family and your friends.

Because of her emotional attachment to the song, Mach believes that her rendition will resonate with the audience. “When I sang the song [on the Idol stage, accompanying herself on piano], it came from such a place of pain; and knowing that, I think it was one of the best performances I’ve done.”

Asked what the Idol stage was like, Mach said, “It was huge! It’s the biggest stage I’ve ever seen.” But she did not feel intimidated: “I felt like I was in my element.” The young singer said that when she’s concentrating on her music, the rest of the world falls away.

In terms of her experience in Hollywood, in the studio and on the stage of the über-popular singing competition show – now in its 19th season – Mach said that she was struck by “how many kids there were my age there. I thought I’d be all alone, but I was able to meet so many wonderful people my age.”

Mach is excited for this round to take center stage on Sunday night, as she feels that she imbued the song with all of her heart and artistry. She also said that, for American Idol viewers, it’s a great round. She will be cheering on her friend Ava August, who, she said, “is kind of caught between genres like I am, but has an incredible performance.”

As a young artist, Mach already understands that it’s these types of experiences that make you grow, even if the stretch marks last for a while. Thankfully, for this young girl, she has her art, and she has one of the world’s largest stages to play on.

Two weeks ago, Mach had a surprise parade thrown by friends, family and neighbors outside of her home before her audition was aired on American Idol. This Sunday, she’s slated to dazzle again, at 8 p.m. on ABC. To learn more, go to @lailamachofficial.