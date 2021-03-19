Kingston man who accidentally shot himself dies

The 19-year-old Kingston man who shot himself, apparently by accident, in a Broadway apartment yesterday afternoon, has died.

Raymond Robinson was pronounced dead at the MidHudson Regional Hospital yesterday between the hours of 6-7 p.m., according to Kingston Police Detective Lieutenant Thierry Croizer.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe the shooting was accidental.

“The investigation shows at this point, the gun was being mishandled and accidentally went off,” said Croizer.

Oryin McLeod, 20, who owns the gun, was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor of unlawful possession of a weapon. The unregistered gun was not reported as stolen.

When police officers arrived at the scene yesterday afternoon, they began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Emergency medical workers arrived shortly thereafter and Robinson was taken to HealthAlliance Hospital’s Broadway Campus before he was transported by helicopter to the MidHudson Regional in Poughkeepsie.