More Covid-19 cases at local restaurants

Three Ulster County restaurants announced they have had a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

Oriole 9, 17 Tinker Street, Woodstock, said today that an employee who last worked Saturday, March 13 had tested positive, and that it would sanitize the restaurant and have all other employees tested. Here’s the announcement:

Another Woodstock restaurant, Pearl Moon, located at 52 Mill Hill Road, announced yesterday that it would close March 17 and 18 after an employee tested positive for Covid-19. Here’s the announcement:

Arrowwood Farm’s Apiary and Bar, located at 236 Lower Whitfield Road, Accord, said Tuesday that it would close until the middle of next week due to the a positive case on staff. Here’s the announcement: